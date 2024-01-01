rawpixel
Bandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (1936) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art.
Bandbox Design (Eagle and Rabbit) (1936) by Martin Partyka. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8314183

View CC0 License

