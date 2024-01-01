https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Lamp by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8314185View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2666 x 3333 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2666 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 50.88 MBFree DownloadDesign for a Lamp by Louis Comfort Tiffany. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More