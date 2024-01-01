https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314190Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSelf Culture [for] October (1890-1900) by The Werner Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314190View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 951 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2775 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4758 x 6002 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4758 x 6002 px | 300 dpi | 163.45 MBFree DownloadSelf Culture [for] October (1890-1900) by The Werner Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More