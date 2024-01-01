rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314192
Vitrioleuse (The Acid Thrower), (1894) by Eug&egrave;ne Samuel Grasset. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vitrioleuse (The Acid Thrower), (1894) by Eugène Samuel Grasset. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314192

View CC0 License

Vitrioleuse (The Acid Thrower), (1894) by Eugène Samuel Grasset. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More