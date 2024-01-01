https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314192Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVitrioleuse (The Acid Thrower), (1894) by Eugène Samuel Grasset. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314192View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3979 x 5570 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3979 x 5570 px | 300 dpi | 126.86 MBFree DownloadVitrioleuse (The Acid Thrower), (1894) by Eugène Samuel Grasset. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More