https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314194Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVive la France (1917). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314194View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 872 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2542 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4303 x 5924 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4303 x 5924 px | 300 dpi | 145.9 MBFree DownloadVive la France (1917). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More