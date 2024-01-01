rawpixel
"The Waterbury" for sale here. Price 5 cents. (1900-1910) by Ames & Rollinson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314201

View CC0 License

