https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314202Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Expulsion from Eden (1780) by British 18th Century. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8314202View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3472 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3839 x 3870 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1089 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3839 x 3870 px | 300 dpi | 85.06 MBFree DownloadThe Expulsion from Eden (1780) by British 18th Century. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More