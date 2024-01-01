https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBedspread (1936) by E. Boyd. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314203View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2680 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4230 x 3239 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4230 x 3239 px | 300 dpi | 78.44 MBFree DownloadBedspread (1936) by E. Boyd. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More