https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314204
San Luis Rey Side Altar from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935-1942) by American 20th Century.…
San Luis Rey Side Altar from the portfolio "Decorative Art of Spanish California" (1935-1942) by American 20th Century. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314204

View CC0 License

