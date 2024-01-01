https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314216Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScribner's for April, now ready price 25 cts (1903) by Charles Scribner's Sons. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8314216View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4950 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3600 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2016 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6272 x 8850 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4950 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3600 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2016 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6272 x 8850 px | 300 dpi | 317.65 MBFree DownloadScribner's for April, now ready price 25 cts (1903) by Charles Scribner's Sons. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More