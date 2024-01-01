rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314216
Scribner's for April, now ready price 25 cts (1903) by Charles Scribner's Sons. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Scribner's for April, now ready price 25 cts (1903) by Charles Scribner's Sons. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8314216

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Scribner's for April, now ready price 25 cts (1903) by Charles Scribner's Sons. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More