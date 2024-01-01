rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314217
Seated Angel (1883) by Simeon Solomon. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated Angel (1883) by Simeon Solomon. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314217

View CC0 License

Seated Angel (1883) by Simeon Solomon. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More