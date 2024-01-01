https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314222Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAustria at the Exposition Universelle (1899) by Alphonse Mucha. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314222View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2367 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6130 x 9066 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6130 x 9066 px | 300 dpi | 318.03 MBFree DownloadAustria at the Exposition Universelle (1899) by Alphonse Mucha. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More