https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314225Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314225View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 476 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1389 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3328 x 8386 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3328 x 8386 px | 300 dpi | 159.73 MBFree DownloadYale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More