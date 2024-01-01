rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314225
Yale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Yale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314225

View CC0 License

Yale girl (1908). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More