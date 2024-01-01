rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314229
Vintage floral pattern (1918) in high resolution. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vintage floral pattern (1918) in high resolution. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314229

View CC0 License

Vintage floral pattern (1918) in high resolution. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More