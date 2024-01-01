rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314245
Cover for the second year of L'Estampe originale (1894) by Camille Martin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cover for the second year of L'Estampe originale (1894) by Camille Martin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314245

View CC0 License

Cover for the second year of L'Estampe originale (1894) by Camille Martin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More