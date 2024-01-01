rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314251
Cream Pitcher, from a tea set (1910) by William Ernst Hentschel. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314251

View CC0 License

