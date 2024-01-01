rawpixel
Try vio-violet a new Lundborg perfume (1890-1900) by Louis Rhead. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
View CC0 License

