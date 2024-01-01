https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314269Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLeslie Carter (1908) by Alphonse Mucha. Original public domain image from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314269View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 445 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1297 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2911 x 7854 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2911 x 7854 px | 300 dpi | 130.87 MBFree DownloadLeslie Carter (1908) by Alphonse Mucha. Original public domain image from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More