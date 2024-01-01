rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314345
J.F. Carse, stained glass works for domestic and ecclesiastical purposes, special designs and estimates on application…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

J.F. Carse, stained glass works for domestic and ecclesiastical purposes, special designs and estimates on application (1888). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314345

View CC0 License

J.F. Carse, stained glass works for domestic and ecclesiastical purposes, special designs and estimates on application (1888). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More