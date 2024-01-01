rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314348
Adam and Eve in the Garden with a Pair of Sheep and a Pair of Doves (1780s) by British 18th Century. Original public domain…
Adam and Eve in the Garden with a Pair of Sheep and a Pair of Doves (1780s) by British 18th Century. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8314348

View CC0 License

