https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSidewall (1890) wall covering by Walter Crane. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314352View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1044 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3045 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4646 x 5341 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4646 x 5341 px | 300 dpi | 142.03 MBFree DownloadSidewall (1890) wall covering by Walter Crane. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More