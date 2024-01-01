rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Sidewall (1890) wall covering by Walter Crane. Public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public Domain
ID : 
8314352

View CC0 License

