https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314355Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColcha (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314355View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2629 x 3944 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2629 x 3944 px | 300 dpi | 59.37 MBFree DownloadColcha (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More