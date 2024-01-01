rawpixel
The Prudent buyer selects the Shirk, the latest, neatest, and lightest bicycle in the world / Ottman, Chic. (1890-1900).…
The Prudent buyer selects the Shirk, the latest, neatest, and lightest bicycle in the world / Ottman, Chic. (1890-1900). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

