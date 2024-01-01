rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314367
L'Heure du silence (1897) by Henri Georges J. I. Meunier. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art.…
L'Heure du silence (1897) by Henri Georges J. I. Meunier. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
8314367

L'Heure du silence (1897) by Henri Georges J. I. Meunier. Original public domain image from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

