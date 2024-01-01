https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314371Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCast Iron Porch Railing (1936) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314371View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 901 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2629 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2912 x 3877 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2912 x 3877 px | 300 dpi | 64.64 MBFree DownloadCast Iron Porch Railing (1936) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More