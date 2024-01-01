rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314371
Cast Iron Porch Railing (1936) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Cast Iron Porch Railing (1936) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314371

View CC0 License

Cast Iron Porch Railing (1936) by Gilbert Sackerman. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More