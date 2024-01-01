rawpixel
The August Century, Midsummer Holiday Number (1896) by Joseph Christian Leyendecker. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

8314372

View CC0 License

