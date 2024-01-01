https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314374Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941). Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 8314374View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4220 x 3376 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4220 x 3376 px | 300 dpi | 81.56 MBFree DownloadStudy for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941). Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More