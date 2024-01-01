rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314374
Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941). Original public domain image from The National…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941). Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314374

View CC0 License

Study for Proposed Portfolio "Decorated Chests of Rural Pennsylvania" (1941). Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More