https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314375
Adam and Eve in the Garden with a Pair of Sheep and a Pair of Doves (1780s) by British 18th Century. Original public domain…
Adam and Eve in the Garden with a Pair of Sheep and a Pair of Doves (1780s) by British 18th Century. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
8314375

View CC0 License

