Vintage gray ornamental frame. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium ID : 8319588 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2714 x 3800 px | 300 dpi | 85.47 MB Small JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 2714 x 3800 px | 300 dpi