https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8319588Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage gray ornamental frame. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8319588View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2714 x 3800 px | 300 dpi | 85.47 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2714 x 3800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage gray ornamental frame. Remastered by rawpixelMore