https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324948Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of the German entrepreneur Gustav Dürr 1853 - 1908; exact date and artist unknownOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8324948View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1010 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2666 x 3167 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of the German entrepreneur Gustav Dürr 1853 - 1908; exact date and artist unknownMore