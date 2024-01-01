https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324949Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGasshukoku suishi teitoku kōjōgaki (Oral statement by the American Navy admiral). A Japanese print showing three men, believed to be Commander Anan, age 54; Perry, age 49; and Captain Henry Adams, age 59, who opened up Japan to the west. The text being read may be President Fillmore's letter to Emperor of Japan. This is a somewhat extensive restoration, meant to keep focus on the artwork, instead of the damage. See also File:Gasshukoku suishi teitoku kōjōgaki (Oral statement by the American Navy admiral) minimal restoration.png.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8324949View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2615 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3512 x 2624 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGasshukoku suishi teitoku kōjōgaki (Oral statement by the American Navy admiral). A Japanese print showing three men, believed to be Commander Anan, age 54; Perry, age 49; and Captain Henry Adams, age 59, who opened up Japan to the west. The text being read may be President Fillmore's letter to Emperor of Japan. This is a somewhat extensive restoration, meant to keep focus on the artwork, instead of the damage. See also File:Gasshukoku suishi teitoku kōjōgaki (Oral statement by the American Navy admiral) minimal restoration.png.More