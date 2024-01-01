rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8324963
Place of the Imperial Council, West Side, St. Petersburg, Russia. – Monochrom image of St Isaac's Square and the Saint Petersburg skyline, 1890s.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

