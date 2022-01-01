https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398168Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeorge Barbier's vintage woman psd, remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8398168View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 75.39 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :George Barbier's vintage woman psd, remixed by rawpixel.More