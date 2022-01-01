https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398323Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPink flowers png, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8398323View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 961 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1201 pxBest Quality PNG 1748 x 1400 pxCompatible with :Pink flowers png, vintage botanical illustration, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore