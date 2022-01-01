https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398989Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStained glass png for churches and dwellings, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8398989View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 675 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 843 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1758 x 3127 pxCompatible with :Stained glass png for churches and dwellings, transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore