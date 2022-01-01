Stained glass for churches and dwellings psd. Remastered by rawpixel More Premium ID : 8399000 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 1799 x 2700 px | 300 dpi | 57.69 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 1799 x 2700 px | 300 dpi