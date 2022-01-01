https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399005Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStained glass for churches and dwellings psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8399005View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2086 x 3127 px | 300 dpi | 76.45 MBSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2086 x 3127 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Stained glass for churches and dwellings psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore