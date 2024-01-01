https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng peaceful Buddha statue sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8399185View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 962 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1202 px Best Quality PNG 3000 x 2404 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Png peaceful Buddha statue sticker, transparent backgroundMore