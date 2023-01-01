https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399432Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSimple black geometric business logo clipart vectorMorePremiumID : 8399432View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 3.09 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Crushed by AstigmaticDownload Crushed fontProsto One by Jovanny LemonadDownload Prosto One fontDownload AllSimple black geometric business logo clipart vectorMore