https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399968Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChocolate ice-cream, food collage element psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8399968View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2285 x 2857 px | 300 dpi | 45.93 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2285 x 2857 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Chocolate ice-cream, food collage element psdMore