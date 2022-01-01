https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8400007Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextButterfly border png sticker illustration, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8400007View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 px Best Quality PNG 2667 x 4000 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :Butterfly border png sticker illustration, transparent backgroundMore