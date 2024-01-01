https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461551Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJesus stained glass collage element psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8461551View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2922 x 2922 px | 300 dpi | 105.69 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2922 x 2922 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Jesus stained glass collage element psdMore