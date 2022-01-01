https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475160Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA row of daisies Victorian woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 8475160View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1728 x 2590 px | 300 dpi | 46.84 MBSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1728 x 2590 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :A row of daisies Victorian woman illustration psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore