https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8480092Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow daisy collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8480092View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 1932 x 3433 px | 300 dpi | 43.19 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1932 x 3433 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Yellow daisy collage element, isolated image psdMore