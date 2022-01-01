https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8482380Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBulldog dog, vintage pet illustration, remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 8482380View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2500 x 2500 px | 300 dpi | 35.8 MBBulldog dog, vintage pet illustration, remixed by rawpixel.More