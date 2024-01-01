https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8483009Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTangled measuring tape collage element, isolated image psdMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 8483009View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2619 px | 300 dpi | 93.84 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 786 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2292 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2619 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Tangled measuring tape collage element, isolated image psdMore