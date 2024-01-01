https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8535294Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextExit sign png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8535294View CC0 LicensePNGSVGPresentation PNG 2560 x 1441 pxFacebook Cover PNG 2560 x 1441 pxBlog Banner PNG 2560 x 1441 pxTwitter Post PNG 1920 x 1080 pxYoutube PNG 2560 x 1441 pxHD PNG 1920 x 1080 px4K HD PNG 3840 x 2161 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2251 pxSVG | 1.54 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Exit sign png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More