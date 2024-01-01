rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543930
Agra, Taj Mahal, aesthetic print. Original public domain image by Photoglob Z&uuml;rich from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Agra, Taj Mahal, aesthetic print. Original public domain image by Photoglob Zürich from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543930

View CC0 License

Agra, Taj Mahal, aesthetic print. Original public domain image by Photoglob Zürich from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More