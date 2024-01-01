rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543934
American soldiers wanted poster, aesthetic lithograph. Original public domain image by James Montgomery Flagg from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

American soldiers wanted poster, aesthetic lithograph. Original public domain image by James Montgomery Flagg from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543934

View CC0 License

American soldiers wanted poster, aesthetic lithograph. Original public domain image by James Montgomery Flagg from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More