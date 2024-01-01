rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543938
The angel (1926) aesthetic painting by William Baxter Closson. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian…
The angel (1926) aesthetic painting by William Baxter Closson. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8543938

View CC0 License

